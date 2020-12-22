22-year-old arrested in connection with 2017 Desert Hot Springs murder

Crime

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department arrested a suspect on Tuesday in connection with a 2017 murder in the city.

Not much information was available about the arrest on Tuesday, however, police confirmed it was related to the murder of Emmanuel Jenkins, 35, who was killed on June 15, 2017, in the area of Cactus Drive and Pierson Boulevard.

Jenkins' body was found dead in front of a restaurant in the early morning, but police did not reveal what he died of. Police did confirm they were investigating the death as a homicide.

The suspect, a 22-year-old, was arrested for first-degree murder but has not been offiically charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's office as of this writing.

Per company policy, we will not publish the identity of the suspect until they are officially charged for the crime.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Det Tooth at (760) 329-2904 ext. 352 or Sgt Weigle at (760) 329-2904 ext. 285.

