Man charged in death of 4-year-old found decomposing inside home after two adults overdose

Crime

As Beaumont police continue the investigation into the death of a four-year-old, a man who was found overdosing inside their apartment has been charged with child cruelty.

The girl was found dead inside an apartment on Dec. 16. According to the Beaumont Police Department, the initial investigation revealed that the girl had numerous bruises throughout her body and appeared severely malnourished. Investigators said that based on the rate of decomposition, she had been deceased for approximately 1-2 days.

Cal Fire was initially called to the apartment to respond to a report of a person having a seizure. When first responders arrived they found two adults overdosing.

One woman, identified as Cheyenne Blackerby, 24, was unresponsive. Medics gave her CPR and she was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Blackerby's cause of death has not yet been determined, according to police.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. That man, identified as Tyler Finley, 25, recovered and was arrested after he was released from the hospital three days later.

Police said that Blackerby had just recently moved to Beaumont with Finley. Officers had no prior contacts with the couple or the child but are still investigating reports of previous Child Protection Service involvement.

On Tuesday, the Riverside County District Attorney's office officially charged Finley with felony cruelty to a child resulting in death with an added enhancement for the cruelty/death of a child.

Finley is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the Banning Justice Center.

Detectives are looking for additional information about this case and are asking for anyone familiar with the family and/or the incident to contact Detective Lynn of the Beaumont Police Department at 951-769-8500.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.