Palm Springs Police search for intruder who ran after confrontation with startled victim

Crime

Palm Springs Police are hoping you may recognize the man in the images below.

Detectives say the surveillance pictures show a burglary suspect who made his way into a North Sunrise Way home through an unlocked sliding glass door. It happened Tuesday night, just before 9:00.

According to detectives, "A female victim inside the residence heard the door open and suddenly saw the suspect, who is not known to her, inside her home. The female victim screamed after the suspect physically accosted her which caused the suspect to immediately flee on foot from the location."

If you recognize the suspect, or may have seen this suspect anywhere, Palm Springs Police Department asks that you call them at 760-327-1441 or contact Detective Sergeant Kelly Fieux at 760-778-8406.