FBI assists with warrant at Cathedral City home, neighbors say occupant was former police officer

FBI Agents served a state warrant at a Cathedral City home early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the FBI told News Channel 3 that agents were assisting with a state search warrant early this morning.

A viewer sent us video of authorities at a home on Avenida Del Padre at around 6 a.m. Friday morning.

The FBI spokesperson said that details on what the warrant was for were not currently available for public release due to the nature of the investigation.

Neighbors told News Channel 3 that the occupant of the home was a former Cathedral City police officer. One resident said that the home was surrounded by unmarked vehicles and SWAT vehicles.

"They were telling him come out and then he came out. He surrendered, the subject has been detained and then the rest of the family followed and they sent in their guys," said Sierra Vandenstereek, a neighbor.

We're continuing to work to confirm additional details. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.