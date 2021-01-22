Dead infant found discarded at a trash processing facility in Perris

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that dead infant was found at a trash processing facility in the city of Perris Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to a dead body found at the facility on Friday at around 1 p.m. Deputies were able to identify the body as an infant.

There were no other details available on the infant. No arrests have been made.

The Sheriff's Department asked residents that if they know someone who was recently pregnant and is no longer pregnant, but they have not been seen with a newborn baby, contact Investigator Lacy Stutler at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department – Perris Station at (951) 210-1000, or send an email to PerrisStation@riversidesheriff.org.

The Perris Station Investigations Bureau has assumed the investigation.

