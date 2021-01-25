Las Vegas man arrested in connection with double shooting at parking lot near Cabazon outlets

Crime

A 43-year-old Las Vegas man is accused of shooting two people following a confrontation in a parking lot near the Cabazon Outlet Mall.

The shooting happened Sunday at 10:21 a.m. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were called to a business parking lot on the 48300 block of Seminole Drive in Cabazon in response to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said three victims were sitting in their parked vehicle when they were approached by the man. An argument ensued between the man and one of the victims. The man then pulled out a firearm and started shooting at the people in their vehicle.

Two people in the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. Authorities said the two victims remain in critical condition but are expected to survive their injuries.

The suspect was found in San Bernardino County and placed into custody. The man was booked into for three counts of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

As part of station policy, we will not publish the man's name until the Riverside County District Attorney's Office files charges.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Investigator Brown at the Cabazon Station at 951-922-7100.

