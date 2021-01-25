Update: Police locate man accused of kidnapping 8-year-old at a Palm Springs hotel

Crime

UPDATE: 1/26/2021 - Police have a man in custody related to a recent kidnapping investigation.

Palm Springs Police say, "On 01/26/2021 at about 8:30 am, Palm Springs PD Detectives located the kidnapping suspect in the 400 Block of S. Indian Canyon Drive. The suspect is temporarily being held in Palm Springs on two felony charges while detectives continue the investigation. Further information will be released later, but detectives are confident the suspect we have in custody was involved in this incident. The Palm Springs Police Department would like to thank our community and the media for sharing of our social media post that most certainly helped us locate this individual. We will provide an update when one comes available."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police continue to search for a man believed to have kidnapped an 8-year-old boy at a Palm Springs hotel on Sunday. The boy is back with his family but the suspect remains on the loose.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the kidnapping happened at a hotel on the 400 block of E. Tahquitz Canyon. Police responded to the scene at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Officers learned that the 8-year-old was staying at the hotel with his father. The father was set to meet some friends a few rooms away and the boy left their room for about a minute before his father. The father arrived at his friend's hotel, but the boy was not there.

Police said the father began searching for his son and spotted him walking through the hotel being held by a male unknown to friends and family. The father confronted the suspect which turned violent. The suspect was able to flee the area but suffered facial injuries during the confrontation.

The boy was not harmed and was reunited with his father.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his 30s.

Suspect Description:

He is believed to be approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall

Curly dark hair

The man was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black hoodie, black pants, black boots, and a hiking type backpack.

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s immediate assistance in identifying the individual.

If you know this person, witnessed this incident, or have further information that will lead to the identification of the individual in question, please call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-327-1441.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 760 341-7867.

