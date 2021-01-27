Police investigate shooting in Cathedral City Wednesday morning

Crime

An Indio man is in the hospital after being shot in Cathedral City Wednesday morning.

Authorities were initially alerted to the shooting at approximately 5:30 a.m. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to Eisenhower Health regarding a shooting victim who had been dropped off

at the emergency room.

The investigation later revealed that the shooting happened at the 69800 block of Sunny Lane in Cathedral City. Authorities did not reveal what time the shooting happened at.

The Cathedral City Police Department took over the investigation. Officers learned that the victim was confronted by two unknown suspects. The suspects shot the victim then fled in an unknown direction. No arrests have been made.

The victim is listed in stable condition with nonlife-threatening injuries.

There was no other information available on the incident. The Cathedral City Police Department is seeking anyone who may have any information regarding this assault.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Larry Sanfillippo at 760-770-0306.

You can also file a report on the Cathedral City Police Department website at cathedralcitypolice.com or send an email to tips@cathedralcity.gov

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the WeTip hotline at 1(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

