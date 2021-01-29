DHSPD: Man barricades himself after threatening to shoot at bail bondsmen

Crime

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot at bail bondsmen then barricaded himself in a building.

The incident happened on the 10800 block of San Miguel Road in Desert Hot Springs. Officers were dispatched to the area at around 1:21 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs Police Department Officers responded with the assistance from Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and air support from California Highway Patrol.

Police spent approximately one-hour in a standoff negotiating with the man. The man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

As part of the station's police, we do not publish suspect's names until they are officially charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

