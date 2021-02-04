CVUSD’s security director arrested in anti-human trafficking operation

Crime

The security director of the Coachella Valley Unified School District has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for alleged solicitation of prostitution.

Adam Sambrano, 39, was among 66 people arrested as part of a four day multi-agency anti-human trafficking operation that took place in Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Murrieta, Riverside, Palm Desert and Temecula. 18 of the people arrested were from the Coachella Valley.

County jail records show that Sambrano was arrested on January 27 on Gerald Ford Drive in Palm Desert. He was issued a citation and released from custody that same day on $2,500 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court in July.

Sambrano has not been charged. John Hall, spokesperson for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, explained all those arrested in the operation were issued citations to appear in court and released, except for suspects that had outstanding warrants.

Hall added that he doesn't know when a filing decision could be made, he expects that decision to be made between now and July.

CVUSD placed Sambrano on administrative leave on Thursday and released a statement on the matter:



The Coachella Valley Unified School District was recently informed about the arrest of one of our employees, Security Director Mr. Adam Sambrano Jr.. Immediately upon receipt of this information, Mr. Sambrano was placed on administrative leave.

The District's first priority and purpose is to provide a safe environment where students can learn and achieve. We do not have further information regarding the investigation at this time as it is a police matter. We will continue to monitor this situation and take further action as needed. Official Statement from CVUSD

Prior to joining CVUSD as the district's security director, Sambrano was a college & career tech counselor at Shadow Hills High School. A spokesperson for the Desert Sands Unified School District confirmed that Sambrano is no longer works for DSUSD.

