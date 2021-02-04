Man whose family runs a daycare center accused of distributing child porn

Crime

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Yucca Valley man with ties to a daycare center accused of distributing child pornography.

Jonathan Marriott, 34, was arrested on Wednesday.

Authorities said Marriott's arrest came about after an Electronic Service Provider (ESP) reported a tip that various videos of child pornography were being distributed online.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC), looked into the tip and were able to determine that the ESP account belonged to Marriott.

Marriott was interviewed by investigators on Wednesday. There were no details on what came about during the interview but Marriott was placed under arrest at the conclusion of the investigation later that afternoon.

He was booked into the Morongo Basin Detention Center on $25,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court on Friday.

The Sheriff's Department revealed that Marriott's family operates a licensed, in-home daycare. At this time, investigators have found no evidence that any of the children attending the daycare were victims.

