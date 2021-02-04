Riverside County DA investigator arrested in prostitution sting

Crime

An investigator with the Riverside County District Attorney's office was among 67 people arrested in a multi-agency anti-human trafficking operation.

Bryan Gaboury, 45, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. on January 26 along Casino Drive in Lake Elsinore, county jail records show.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Gaboury is accused of solicitation of prostitution. The security director for the Coachella Valley Unified School District was also arrested in this operation.

Full Details: CVUSD’s security director arrested in anti-human trafficking operation

He was issued a citation to appear in court and released from jail on $2,500 bail just a few hours after his arrest.

Garboury is expected to appear in court in April.

Gaboury joined the Riverside County District Attorney's office in August 2019.

John Hall, public information officer for the DA's office, told News Channel 3 that Gaboury has been placed on administrative leave per department policy pending an investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.