Parolee arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in Twentynine Palms

Crime

A parolee accused of attempting to rape a woman in Twentynine Palms last week has been arrested.

Manuel Tarango, 34, of Yucca Valley was arrested on Thursday. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where he is being held without bail due to violating his parole.

In the early hours of January 26, deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station received reports of an attempted rape at a residence in Twentynine Palms.

Deputies arrived and learned that Tarango had sexually assaulted an adult female at the location, according to the department. Tarango fled the scene before deputies arrived.

$300,000. arrest warrant, along with a no-bail parole violation warrant, was issued for Tarango. He was located on Thursday in Yucca Valley and placed under arrest by the San Bernardino County Specialized Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Alan Pennington of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME