Suspect in hit-and-run crash that injured pregnant woman & her son arrested

The Indio Police Department has arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a five-year-old in the ICU last week.

Jesus Noriega, 31, of Indio was arrested and charged for his fleeing the scene of a crash on Thursday near Indio Boulevard and Fred Waring Drive that injured a pregnant mother and her five-year-old son.

While the mother suffered only bruises as a result of the collision, the five-year-old was airlifted with serious injuries.

Police said Noriega was arrested on an unrelated charge on Sunday. On Tuesday, he was officially charged with Felony Hit & Run Injury related to Thursday's crash investigation.

Rafael Beltran, the father of the injured five-year-old, told News Channel 3 on Friday that the boy had to be placed on a ventilator in the ICU.

Family says the boy is now "out of danger" and continues to recover.

We are excited to let the community know that our baby boy Elias Beltran is recovering!," reads an update from the boy's father.

Rafael says that his son suffered a fractured spine and fractured shoulder but the family is "blessed that he is fighting and recovering."

The family is asking for the community's support in Elias' recovery and needs during this hard time. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

Anyone who has any further information regarding this case, please contact the Indio Police Department Traffic Unit Officer James Koyanagi at (760) 391-4051 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP(7867).