Police search for suspect in Banning bank robbery

Crime

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a US Bank in Banning Tuesday morning.

The robbery was reported at approximately 9:11 a.m. at the US Bank on 300 South Highland Springs Avenue, right by Interstate 10.

Police say the suspect entered the bank alone shortly after it opened, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from one of the tellers. The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and the suspect left via the south/front entry doors before heading west on foot.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male adult, approximately 6’1” to 6’3” ft. tall.

They were wearing a camo ball cap with the letters “USMC” on the front and dark sunglasses and a black hooded mask.

The suspect was also wearing a gray or beige button-down shirt and sweatpants with the letters “ECKO” in black, down the right pant leg.

Police said the suspect was carrying a multi-colored duffle bag. The suspect was possibly using a black pistol.

The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information regarding this case, to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170