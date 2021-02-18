Two arrested after deputies find explosive devices in Joshua Tree

Crime

Deputies arrested two men who were reportedly in possession of explosive devices in Joshua Tree.

The first arrest happened on February 15. Deputies from the Morongo Basin Station contacted a man who they discovered was in possession of an explosive device.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Bombs and Arson Division was called and confirmed the device was explosive. The devices was detonated and the man was arrested and booked into jail.

Deputies learned the name of the person who gave the explosive device to the original suspect.

On Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at that person's residence in Joshua Tree. Investigators said they located evidence that this person was involved in making explosive devices.

Deputies did not specify what kind of explosive devices were being made at the suspect's home. We have reached out for additional details.

The second suspect was placed under arrested and booked into jail on $535,000 bail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.

This arrest comes just days after a live and active pipe bomb was found near a popular hiking trail in Palm Springs.

The pipe bomb was found near Araby Trail on Tuesday.

A Sheriff's Dept. hazardous device team was called in and detonated the bomb before clearing the area.

The two incidents have not been connected by authorities.

The Palm Springs Police Department continues to work to determine the device’s origin and who is responsible for placing the device.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.