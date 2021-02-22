Murder arrest made in case of missing North Palm Springs woman

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 27-year-old for the murder of a North Palm Springs woman previously reported missing a few days ago.

The case began on Thursday when deputies responded to a suspicious circumstance call in the 64000 Block of Vermillion Road. During the investigation, deputies determined that Robin Patricia Barr, 65, was missing.

Authorities put out her information over the weekend in hopes of locating Barr, however, on Monday, it was announced the case was now being investigated as a homicide.

A suspect, a 27-year-old from North Palm Springs was arrested for Barr's death. As part of station policy, we will not publish the suspect's name or photo until they are officially charged by the District Attorney's office.

Officials said that Barr's remains have not been located as of Monday afternoon. There was no word on how investigators determined that Barr was murdered.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information related to this case to please contact Central Homicide Investigator Joshua Manjarrez at (760) 393-3530 or (951) 955-2777.