Cathedral City Police search for stolen vehicle suspect near Via De Anza

Crime

Cathedral City police officers are searching for a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle near the area of Via de Anza and Dinah Shore.

We've received multiple calls to the newsroom from concerned residents who say that police have blocked off roads and a helicopter is circling the area.

Commander Julio Luna told News Channel 3 that officer spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, a suspect fled from the vehicle on foot.

Officers were unable to locate the driver. There was no description available at this time.

