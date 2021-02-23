Police release photo of suspect wanted in murder of convenience store owner

Crime

Police have released the photo of a suspect believed to have shot and killed the owner of a Cathedral City convenience over the weekend.

Chris Sgouromitis, 60, the owner of the Outpost Market on Ramon Road was killed during an armed robbery Sunday night.

STORY: Community mourns Cathedral City store owner shot and killed in armed robbery

There was no further description on the suspect.

The Cathedral City Police Department is seeking further assistance from the community – if you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact the Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Larry Sanfillippo at 760-770-0306, via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

If you have information possibly associated with this incident, you may also report your information anonymously through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME ( WWW.WETIP.com) or Crime Stoppers USA at: 1-(800)-222-TIPS. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.