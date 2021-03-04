Alleged getaway driver in murder of Cathedral City business owner pleads not guilty

Crime

INDIO (CNS) - One of two 19-year-olds accused in an armed robbery-

turned-shooting that killed the co-owner of a Cathedral City convenience store pleaded not guilty today to murder and other offenses.

The accused shooter, Charles Lamar Campbell of Beaumont, and his alleged accomplice, Joel Ortiz-Hidalgo of Desert Hot Springs, were arrested Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of 61-year-old Cathedral City resident Chris Sgouromitis on Feb. 21.

Ortiz-Hidalgo was arraigned at the Banning Justice Center before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Alfonso Fernandez, who scheduled a felony settlement conference for March 15 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Ortiz-Hidalgo is being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Both men are charged with one count each of murder and attempted robbery. They additionally each face a special-circumstance allegation of killing in the commission of a robbery, which opens them up to potential death sentences if the Riverside County District Attorney's Office opts to pursue capital punishment.

Campbell is expected to make his initial court appearance on Friday.

Charles Lamar Campbell

Authorities say Campbell gunned down Sgouromitis while Ortiz-Hidalgo acted as the getaway driver.

Police were sent to Outpost Market at 68171 Ramon Road at about 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 21 on an armed robbery report. Patrol officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite first responders' attempts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgouromitis was popular in the community. The day after the shooting, community members came in and out of the store paying their respects to the business owner and visiting a makeshift memorial nearby.

The community has gathered outside the Outpost in Cathedral City. Last night, the owner, Chris, was killed during a robbery. @JakeKESQ will have more on Chris' impact in the community & the latest on the investigation tonight at 10 & 11 pm



Details ---> https://t.co/DBT8nzmQ1Z pic.twitter.com/T9USq0O2aN — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) February 23, 2021

According to police, he was a "father of four with strong local community ties, who was not involved in criminal activity and died in his longtime place of business."

Police said help from residents was "critical'' in tracking down the two suspects.

Neither man has any documented felony convictions in Riverside County.