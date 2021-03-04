Sheriff: Suspect steals puppy, assaults its teen owner in Joshua Tree

Crime

Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station are asking for the public's help in finding a puppy thief in Joshua Tree.

Authorities said on Dec. 29, a 14-year-old was home alone in Joshua Tree when they saw an unknown man wearing a solid black hoodie, enter his property and grab their puppy.

The teen ran after the thief and confronted him, but the thief claimed the stolen puppy was actually his, authorities said. The thief then assaulted the 14-year-old before fleeing the scene.

There was no word on the extent of the teen's injuries.

Any information on this case or possible suspect leads, please contact the Detective Bureau at (760)365-4175 Deputy Smit reference case number 092002289.