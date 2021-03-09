Cathedral City police seek witnesses in a double shooting Monday night

Crime

The Cathedral City Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting near Verona Road & Avenida Quintana that left two young hospitalized Monday night.

Police said officers were called to the area of Verona Road & Avenida Quintana at approximately 7:40 p.m. On the 28700 block of Avenia Condesa, officers found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old was identified as a male from Cathedral City. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At around 7:55 p.m. Desert Regional Medical Center called Cathedral City Police Dispatch to report that another person had arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as a 19-year-old male from Palm Springs. The victim was admitted into the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they received information that two males and a female suspect confronted the victims on Verona Road & Avenida Quintana, which led to the shooting.

There was no description available on the suspects.

The department said this shooting does not to appear to be a random. Detectives continue following up on investigative leads.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Larry Sanfillippo at 760-770-0306.

You can also report information on Cathedral City Police Department website at cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov