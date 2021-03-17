Surveillance video captures thieves stealing three dogs from a Coachella home

Crime

Residents in a Coachella neighborhood remain in shock after thieves broke into a home and stole three dogs from a family.

The theft happened on Monday in the area of Avenue 48 and Calhoun Street. Surveillance video from across the street shows three suspects jumping the fence into the home of Victor Higuera, the owner of the dogs.

Higuera said the suspects were seen going through the neighborhood a couple different times at night.

"They leave, comeback, then I believe in the third visit, somebody jumped my fence and one by one they passed the dogs over the fence," Higuera said.

Higuera breeds dogs but told Telemundo 15's Eliana Lopez that one of the dogs stolen was a gift to his daughter.

"She's been crying ever since she knew. You can see the sadness in her eyes," Higuera said.

Two of the dogs were American Bullys while the other was a French Bulldog.

The theft of French Bulldogs has been on the rise, as News Channel 3's Madison reported last week.

The violent shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker and theft of her two French Bulldogs made headlines across the country.

A growing number of French Bulldogs are being stolen across the country, including here in Riverside County and in San Bernardino County.

"I think people are just looking to either take them and see if they can make maybe some money... it's hard to say but it is heartbreaking," Higuera said.

How to keep your Frenchie safe

Watch your dog. Dogs are easier targets when they’re left alone, even if they’re just in your yard. Keep an eye on them at all times, Hunter said.

Microchip your pup.

If your dog becomes lost or is stolen, your pet’s microchip can tell the people who find it or the veterinarian who treats it that it belongs to you, Stilwell said. It’s also a good idea to keep an ID tag on your dog.

Spray or neuter it.

To prevent a stolen dog from being used to breed, spray or neuter your dog when it’s old enough, Stilwell said.

Use social media carefully.

Try not to disclose any identifying information on your social media platforms, Hunter suggests — people who prey on French bulldogs could find your dog this way.

