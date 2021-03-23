Authorities arrest Coachella shooting suspect

Crime

An Indio man was arrested today on suspicion of opening fire on a vehicle in Coachella last month.

The suspect was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of assault with a firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle. Bail information was not immediately available.

The Feb. 3 shooting was reported in the 45-700 block of Dillon Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear whether anyone was injured.

Sgt. Mariano Matos III said sheriff's deputies served search warrants at multiple homes located in the cities of Indio and Palm Desert Tuesday morning in connection with the investigation.

But investigators did not specify what led them to pinpoint the man as the suspect.

As part of station policy, we will publish the identity of the suspect once they have been officially charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.