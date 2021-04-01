Body cam footage released for Indian Wells deputy-involved shooting that killed Joshua Tree Coffee founder

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released the 911 recording and body cam footage of a deputy involved shooting that killed the founder of the Joshua Tree Coffee Company in Indian Wells.

The shooting happened on February 15, 2021 inside the gates of the Desert Horizons Country Club, located near Rancho Palmeras Drive and Highway 111.

The incident stemmed from an assault with a deadly weapon call on Simon Drive and Highway 111 in La Quinta.

Sheriff Chad Bianco said in the release of the video that the suspect, Royce Robertson, 33, of Joshua Tree, pointed a handgun and made threatening statements towards the driver of another vehicle.

Investigators said Robertson pointed the handgun at the other driver and yelled, "Do you want to die today."

Watch the full body cam footage below

(WARNING - VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED)

Robertson's vehicle was later found near Desert Horizons and Highway 111. A deputy attempted a traffic stop but Robertson failed to yield.

Robertson stopped inside the Desert Horizons Country Club. He then exited the vehicle and yelled at the deputies to shoot him. He walked closer to the deputies, continuing to yell at them to shoot him or he will shoot then. Robertson then pulled out what appeared to be a handgun out of his jacket holster and pointed it at deputies.

Deputies then shot Robertson seconds after he pulled out the handgun.

Investigators later determined that the weapon was an air pistol that looked like a nearly identical to a real handgun. Bianco said only Robertson knew that this was an air pistol.

Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office and the Sheriff's Department Central Homicide Unit are investigating the incident.