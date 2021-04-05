Arrest made in bucket truck theft that left a contractor seriously injured

Crime

The Beaumont Police Department have arrested a suspect accused of stealing a bucket truck and seriously injuring a contractor.

The incident happened on Oct. 8, 2020 in the area of Beaumont Avenue and Oak Valley Parkway. Police said the suspect drove off in the bucket truck while the contractor was still on it.

Example of a bucket truck (Courtesy of Kwipped.com)



The thief damaged power lines and other utility cables. Eventually, the contractor was thrown from the bucket, causing serious injuries. The suspect went on to crash into a tree at Cherry Avenue and fled the area.

Police said there were no witnesses that came forward and surveillance cameras did not capture the incident, however, investigators managed to get a DNA swab inside the vehicle.

Months later, a match came back for suspect, identified as a transient from the City of Banning.

Police said the transient was actually stopped by officers close to the scene of the crash earlier in the evening and prior to the collision.

The suspect has been located and booked in the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning for charges including stealing a vehicle, felony vandalism and mayhem.

There was no update on the condition of the injured contractor.

