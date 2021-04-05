Two men on FBI Terrorism Watch list arrested attempting to cross Calexico border

Crime

The U.S. Border Patrol announced that two men who were arrested attempting to cross the U.S. border into Calexico were identified on a terrorism watch list.

The arrests happened over the past couple of months.

The first arrest happened on January 29. A a 33-year-old from Yemen was apprehended approximately three miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents also found cellular phone sim card hidden underneath the insole of his shoe.

A record check revealed that the man was on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List as well as on the No-Fly list.

The second incident occurred on March 30. A 26-year-old man also from Yemen was arrested approximately two miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

The man was also found to be on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and on the No-Fly list.

The man is being held in federal custody pending removal.

"Part of the Border Patrol’s mission states we will protect the country from terrorists," said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. "Today, like every other day, our agents did that. These apprehensions at our border illustrates the importance of our mission and how we can never stop being vigilant in our everyday mission to protect this great country."