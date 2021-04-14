Palm Desert City Hall closed due to recent COVID exposure, scheduled to reopen on Thursday

Crime

Palm Desert's city hall was temporarily closed earlier this week due to a reported exposure to COVID-19, city officials announced on Wednesday.

City officials said the closure is in accordance with Cal-OSHA workplace requirements. While there was no mention of what areas were affected, officials did say the affected areas of City Hall have been sanitized.

"The City has been closely monitoring the situation to ensure the continued safety of all residents and employees," reads a notice from the city.

All employees will be required to test negative for the Coronavirus prior to returning to the office.

In-person services by appointment will resume on Thursday, April 15 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

To make an appointment for business licenses, building permits, code compliance or encroachment permits, call (760) 776-6420. For public records or Council requests, please call (760) 346-0611.