Palm Desert man accused Of arranging sexual encounter with 13-year-old

Crime

A Palm Desert man accused of arranging to meet up with a 13-year-old girl over the internet for sexual purposes was in custody today on $250,000 bail.

The man, a 30-year-old, was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail on suspicion of arranging with a minor for lewd purposes and for committing a felony while on bail.

The man was arrested at about 7 p.m. in the 72-900 block of Highway 111 following the conclusion of an undercover operation orchestrated by the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force.

Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Jose Tijerina said law enforcement personnel posed as a 13-year-old girl on multiple social media platforms during the sting operation.

The man allegedly "initiated an online conversation with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old minor'' and arrived at the location to meet her.

The man is set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio as soon as Friday, jail records show.

As part of the newsroom's policy, we do not publish the name or photo of a suspect until they are officially charged by the District Attorney's office.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.