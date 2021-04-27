Arizona woman charged in murder at Indio motel

Crime

A woman from Arizona has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 27-year-old found at an Indio motel last month.

Carla Flores, 30, of Arizona was arrested on Monday in El Centro. Flores is accused in the death of Ashley Brito, 27, of Thousand Palms. Brito was found dead with gunshots wounds inside a room at the City Center Motel on Indio Boulevard on March 31, 2021.

The District Attorney's office officially charged Flores with murder on Wednesday.

Indio Police said that detectives were able to identify Flores as the suspect earlier in the investigation. Flores was located early Monday morning at a motel in El Centro. The El Centro Police Department had already arrested Flores for unrelated charges, but officers later learned she had provided a false identity at the motel.

Flores was transferred to Indio Police on Tuesday and was booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional in Banning. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at the Banning Justice Center.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Unit Detective Justino Perez at (760) 391-4117 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP(7867).