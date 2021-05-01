Suspected burglar arrested after burglaries in Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage

Crime

A man is behind bars and is accused of several burglaries in Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage.

On Thursday, sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary in the 40 block of Via Las Flores in Rancho Mirage.

The homeowner stated while in his kitchen, he noticed a man with a flashlight inside his home.



The man then ran out of the home and got into a vehicle.

The man was eventually arrested and booked at the jail in Indio.

Several other similar burglaries had been reported recently.