Banning bank robbery suspect arrested in Cathedral City

Crime

A 42-year-old man accused of robbing a US Bank branch in Banning was in custody today on $35,000 bail.

The suspect was arrested Saturday and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of robbery.

Police say the suspect allegedly entered the bank at 300 S. Highland Springs Blvd. about 10:40 a.m. Saturday and handed a teller a note demanding money "while concealing his other hand as if he was armed."

The teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene, police added.

Banning police worked with detectives from the Hemet Police Department, who reported a similar bank robbery on April 28 in their city, with the culprit in both heists sharing similar characteristics, police said.

The suspect was tracked down late Saturday in Cathedral City, where he was taken into custody.

As part of the newsroom's policy, we do publish the suspect's name or photo until they are officially charged by the District Attorney's office.

There was another unrelated bank robbery in the area on Monday. Police said a suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on Monroe Street in Indio.

The search for this bank robber continues.

