Man in custody following an assault with a deadly weapon in Sky Valley

Crime

A man was arrested following a short standoff in Sky Valley Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 23000 block of Larsen Lane in Sky Valley at around 12:58 p.m. for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. Deonna Pecoraro said.

Pecoraro said deputies arrived on the scene and the suspect, identified as an adult male, was inside a resident and refusing to come out. The man eventually surrendered was placed into custody.

There was a victim in this assault. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Pecoraro confirmed. There was no word on the type of injuries or the type of assault.

Deputies remained on scene investigating the incident. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.