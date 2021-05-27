Body cam footage of deadly deputy-involved shooting on the I-10 released

Crime

Watch the Full Video Here (Viewer Discretion Advised):

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has released the body cam footage and dispatcher call for a deadly deputy-involved shooting on Interstate 10 near Whitewater on April 9, 2021.

The shooting shows a man armed with a crowbar approaching a deputy on the side of Interstate 10 near Whitewater.

The shooting caused a massive traffic jam on the I-10 that extended into Palm Springs throughout most of the day.

The incident started when deputies were called to Whitewater Canyon Road, just east of the Whitewater Overpass, at 8:47 a.m. A caller told dispatch that a man who was on the side of the road throwing rocks at cars, came up to her car and smashed her windshield with a big rock, causing significant damage.

The man, identified as Gabriel Munoz Jr, 40, of Cathedral City, then went into the center median of the I-10 near the guardrail.

At 9:11 a.m., the deputy asks Munoz to drop the items in his hand as he continues to monitor which direction he's walking towards. The deputy continues to follow Munoz as he crosses the off-ramp fence and heads towards the I-10. The deputy goes down the on-ramp to stop traffic while Munoz is heading to the center median.

Munoz makes it to the center median and continues walking westbound along guardrail, however, he turns around when he notices the Sheriff's vehicle arriving behind him from the westbound lanes.

The deputy gets out of his vehicle, armed him a handgun, and asks the man not to come any closer.

The deputy continues to order Munoz not to come closer and radio's the department to let them know the situation.

"I got one at gunpoint, he's coming at me. I got nothing else other than my gun," the deputy told dispatch.

He continues to order Munoz not to get any closer, warning him one last time that he is going to shoot him if he continues getting closer.

Despite the warning Munoz continues to approach the deputy, at one point switching the tire iron from his left to his right hand. The deputy orders Munoz to drop it before being multiple shots are fired.

"Sir I'm gonna shoot you, I'm gonna shoot you, drop it!," the deputy said just before the shooting.

The moment just as shots are fired

Life saving measures were performed on Munoz but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting will be investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Force Investigations Details Task Force. The task force includes investigators from the District Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Department Central Homicide Unit.

"This investigation will examine the original call for service, Mr. Munoz's actions, and the deputy involved shooting," said Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

The Sheriff's Department launched an internal review of the shooting and the deputy's actions.

The District Attorney's office is also be reviewing the incident.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.