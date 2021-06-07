SBCSD: Man leads deputies on pursuit in Yucca Valley, arrested with several illegal weapons

Crime

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man and located several illegal weapons following a short pursuit in Yucca Valley.

The incident began Saturday at around 5:44 p.m. in the 7400 Block Lucerne Vista in Yucca Valley.

Deputies were told that a man had brandished a firearm. When deputies arrived at a the scene, they found the suspect, a 29-year-old male, driving around the area. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect did not pull over, leading to a pursuit, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The department also revealed that the suspect eventually stopped the vehicle in a residential area and fled on foot. Deputies secured a perimeter and called for a helicopter to help with the search. The helicopter was able to quickly find the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies searched the suspect's vehicle and reported finding several illegal loaded firearms including the one used during the assault.

The suspect was booked into jail, where he is being held on $100,000 bail.

As part of station policy, we do not publish a suspect's name or identity until they are officially charged by the District Attorney's office.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME

Last week, a deputy was killed in a shooting following a pursuit and search for a suspect in Yucca Valley.

Sergeant Dominic Vaca, 43, a 17-year veteran of the department was pronounced dead at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.