Convicted sex offender arrested for annoying & molesting a minor in Twentynine Palms

A convicted sex offender is back behind bars after being accused of annoying and molesting a minor in Twentynine Palms.

Derek Latimer, 67, of Twentynine Palms was arrested by deputies Wednesday afternoon.

Officials from the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station said the incident started at around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, when deputies received a report of a suspicious person. A female juvenile told deputies that she getting off a school bus when she was approached by an unknown adult male

"Deputies learned the male suspect had approached the juvenile and made statements to her that would constitute a violation of Penal Code 647.6, annoying and molesting a minor," the department revealed.

The girl was able to safely leave the area and notify law enforcement. An extensive area check for the subject, later identified as Latimer, was conducted and deputies were unable to locate the suspect at the time. Latimer was located a couple of hours later when he was stopped by deputies in the area of Twentynine Palms Highway and Oasis Avenue.

Deputies say the traffic stop was unrelated to the original report as it was just for a vehicle code violation, however, the driver ended up matching the description given by the juvenile. Further investigation led to the discovery of evidence that led to Latimer's arrest for the incident with the juvenile.

Latimer is a convicted PC 290 Sex Registrant and currently on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for Penal Code 647.6, annoying and molesting a child.

Latimer was subsequently arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail for Penal Code 647.6 (c)(1) annoying a molesting a child with prior convictions. A probation violation hold was obtained and he is currently being housed at West Valley Detention Center on $50,000 bail.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or anyone with similar contact with Latimer, is urged to contact detectives at the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.