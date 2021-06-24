San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Sergeant arrested for possessing child porn

Crime

A sergeant with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is behind bars on accusations of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Marc Goodwin, 43, was arrested by the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit on Wednesday.

Goodwin was listed as a homicide detective on Sheriff’s Department news releases in 2016-2017.

According to the Fontana Police Department, the investigation that led to Goodwin's arrest started in response to a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report indicated that Goodwin had electronically transmitted an image containing possible child pornography.

Fontana Police Department ICAC detectives investigated and determined Goodwin was responsible for possessing and transmitting multiple images containing child pornography.

Police say a search warrant led to multiple electronic devices being seized. The devices will be thoroughly analyzed for additional evidence related to child pornography. However, this an extremely arduous process and additional information will not be available for several weeks.

Detectives say the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is fully cooperating with the investigation and their assistance was instrumental before and after the arrest of Goodwin.

Sheriff John McMahon released a statement on Goodwin's arrest, voicing his support for the investigation and announcing that Goodwin is no longer employed by the department:

“I fully support the @FontanaPD and their investigation/arrest of one of our supervisors. I find it extremely disappointing when a member of our department acts in a manner that discredits the good work being done daily by our deputies. The fact that a sergeant has been arrested makes this particularly egregious because they administer supervision of line staff. After assisting Fontana PD with Marc Goodwin’s arrest, he is no longer employed with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.”

Goodwin was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Goodwin transmitted the pornographic images utilizing the email address of loweredforlife@yahoo.com. Anyone having received pornographic images under this email address or in possession of further information is encouraged to contact Detective Brad Guith at bguith@fontana.org.