Yucca Valley man accused of sexually abusing a child at a foster home

Crime

A 61-year-old Yucca Valley man has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

Richard Harris was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of oral copulation of a child under ten years old, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced on Thursday.

The department reveled that deputies from the Morongo Basin Station were first notified of the alleged sexual abuse against the minor on June 28, 2021. Investigators were able to identify Harris as the suspect. State Investigators and Children and Family Services have been involved with the investigation since the allegations were first made.

Harris is currently being held in jail with no bail. The department announced that detectives sought a bail enhancement due to the severity of the crime.

The victim was previously removed from the location, which was found to be a foster home, and is currently in the custody of family, the department revealed.

An additional investigation is ongoing in attempt to identify additional victim(s).

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Shaunna Ables at the Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.