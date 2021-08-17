Deputy shot during traffic stop in San Bernardino
A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy is awake and alert in the hospital after being shot during a traffic stop in San Bernardino.
CBS Los Angeles reported that the deputy was shot in the head with a long rifle in area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue.
According to KABC, a white BMW that possibly belonged to the suspect was recovered nearby. The suspect is believed to be a man in his 20s. He remains outstanding at this time.
Details remain limited on the shooting. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
Central Station- Preliminary info is a deputy was shot while attempting a traffic stop; deputy is alert & transported to local hospital. Updates to follow— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) August 17, 2021
