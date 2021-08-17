Deputy shot during traffic stop in San Bernardino

Crime

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy is awake and alert in the hospital after being shot during a traffic stop in San Bernardino.

CBS Los Angeles reported that the deputy was shot in the head with a long rifle in area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue.

According to KABC, a white BMW that possibly belonged to the suspect was recovered nearby. The suspect is believed to be a man in his 20s. He remains outstanding at this time.

Sheriff's vehicle that caught fire in the area. Authorities are investigating how the fire started

Details remain limited on the shooting. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.