Man killed in officer-involved shooting on I-10 identified as Idyllwild resident

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting last week on Interstate 10 in Palm Springs.

Russell Leggett, 30, of Idyllwild was pronounced dead on Thursday after following a police pursuit that ended in a shooting.

Police said the pursuit began at around midnight when Leggett shot at a Banning Police officer during a traffic stop on Highway 243.

Beaumont Police officers joined in the pursuit and were also shot at

Leggett fled the scene, but a pursuit began later after he was found driving eastbound on the 10 freeway towards Palm Springs. Riverside County Sheriff's Department officials said he shot at officers several times during the pursuit before he exited on N. Indian Canyon Drive.

The officer-involved shooting took place after Leggett stopped his vehicle on the N Indian Canyon offramp, where he was found dead after officers approached him.

