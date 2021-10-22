San Jose residents & an Indio woman arrested after valley crime spree and high-speed chase

PALM DESERT (CNS) - Four people were behind bars today after leading Riverside County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed pursuit after a string of commercial robberies in Palm Desert.

On Thursday, sheriff's deputies arrested three San Jose residents, ages 25, 36, and 39, along with a 33-year-old Indio woman after the group allegedly committed multiple commercial robberies in which they entered local businesses and stole "expensive merchandise" estimated over $5,000 in value, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department Lt. Chris Willison.

After allegedly stealing the merchandise, the four suspects fled in a Toyota 4-Runner and were later spotted by sheriff's deputies, who attempted to pull them over at the intersection of Bob Hope and Gerald Ford drives, prompting a pursuit, according to Willison.

The suspects led deputies onto eastbound Interstate 10, where they allegedly began to throw a number of stolen items out of the vehicle. Deputies eventually stopped the vehicle on the I-10 just west of Wiley's Well Road, where the four were then taken into custody, said Willison.

The suspects were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of multiple commercial burglaries.

