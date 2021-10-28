Man wanted on $1 million warrant arrested while delivering furniture in Palm Desert

A gang member who was wanted on a $1 million arrest warrant was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Palm Desert.

The man, identified as a 40-year-old from Coachella, was taken into custody by the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force in a residential area at the 49000 block of Highway 74 in Palm Desert.

Gang Task Force officers said they located the suspect while he was delivering furniture to a residence for a local furniture store where he is employed as a delivery man.

The man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and witness intimidation. He had evaded capture since June 2021 when the warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The man has been booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he is being held on $1 million bail, county jail records show.