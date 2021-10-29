Police investigate armed robbery at Citi Bank in Palm Springs

Police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a bank in Palm Springs Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Citi Bank on 1675 E Palm Canyon Drive at around 2:39 p.m.

"One male suspect entered the location and produced a handgun while demanding money from the teller," according to Palm Springs police.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on foot. The suspect is not in custody at this time. PSPD and the local FBI agents are coordinating efforts in this investigation.

PSPD is asking anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident to call the PSPD Dispatch Center at 760-327-1441 or provide information to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867.

