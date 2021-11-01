Yucca Valley man sentenced for sexually assaulting three-week-old baby

A Yucca Valley man pleaded guilty to charges of sexually assaulting a three-week-old infant.

Keith Russell Tyerman, 34, was sentenced to 22 years in state prison on Friday, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office confirmed.

He faced numerous charges but ultimately plead guilty to "Lewd Acts With a Child Under 14" which carried a sentence of six years and "Continuous Sexual Abuse," for which he was sentenced to 16 years, according to county court records. Tyerman received time-served credit for 405 days.

Court records show that Tyerman was transferred to the California Institution for Men in Chino shortly after he was sentenced.

Tyerman was initially arrested on Nov. 10 at his Yucca Valley home following an investigation by the Riverside County DA’s Office-led Riverside County Child Exploitation Team. That same day, RCCET members and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check on the infant and safely removed them from the home.