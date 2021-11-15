Man arrested after suspected DUI crash injures adult and child near Coachella park

A 32-year-old man remains behind bars after a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Coachella.

The crash happened Sunday at around 6:49 p.m. near the area of Van Buren Street and Avenue 48. Viewers told News Channel 3 that the crash happened right in front of Rancho Las Flores Park.

Deputies were called to the area to respond to a hit-and-run crash. Deputies arrived at the scene they located an overturned SUV with an adult passenger and a juvenile passenger stuck inside, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3.

The two passengers were removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries, however, the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed both victims are expected to survive.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene before deputies arrived, however, they were found after a search of the area.

The suspect faces multiple charges including hit-and-run and driving under the influence.