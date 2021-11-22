29 Palms man arrested after 2-month old baby found with several fractures, including skull

A Twentynine Palms man was arrested over the weekend on accusations of child abuse.

The investigation that led to the arrest started on Saturday, Nov. 20. That's when an eight-week-old infant was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center and was diagnosed with several fractured ribs, fractured leg, ankle, and knee bones, arm and elbow fractures, a skull fracture, and a clavicle fracture, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The infant's injuries were found to be consistent with child abuse, investigators determined.

Deputies then arrested a 24-year-old man, who was then booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino for willful child cruelty to inflict serious bodily injury.

The Sheriff's Dept. is asking for anyone with information on this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, (909) 387-3477.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

There was no word on the man's relationship to the infant or whether he has officially been charged. We have reached out to the Sheriff's Dept. for more information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.