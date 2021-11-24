Residents return home after search for suspect at La Quinta apartment complex

Residents are being allowed back into their homes after deputies surrounded a La Quinta apartment complex during the search for a suspect, which prompted an evacuation.

The incident occurred at the Silver Hawk Apartments on the 50-600 block of Eisenhower Drive.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the incident began at approximately 1:14 p.m. Deputies initially responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was not injured but deputies learned that the had suspect brandished a handgun.

A SWAT team, K9 units, and helicopter are at the scene to assist deputies. Deputies conducted a search of the premises but were not able to located the suspect, confirmed Sergeant Brandi Swan.

Swan said there will continue to be a police presence at the location while deputies finish their investigation, but residents are being allowed back inside and the roadways are being reopened.

Stay with News Channel3 for continuing updates.