Yucca Valley man accused of impersonating police officer, attempting to pull someone over

A man was arrested after deputies allegedly spotted him impersonating a police officer and attempt to stop a vehicle in Yucca Valley.

The incident happened on Onaga Trail and Church Street on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept., deputies from the Multiple Enforcement Team saw a black Dodge Charger with flashing red and blue emergency lights affixed to the vehicle. The driver attempted to pull over another vehicle in his Dodge Charger with the lights activated, just as a police vehicle would do when pulling someone over.

Deputies noticed the vehicle was not actually law enforcement and stopped the Charger. When deputies contacted the driver, they confirmed he was also not a law enforcement officer.

The driver, identified as an 18-year-old Yucca Valley man, was arrested. He faces charges of impersonate a police officer. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Sheriff's Dept is asking for anyone who may have been a victim of this man or has any information regarding this investigation, to contact Deputy J. Ortiz and Deputy Carlos at 760-366-4175.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.