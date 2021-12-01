29 Palms man accused of setting a trailer on fire with people trapped inside

A Twentynine Palms faces attempted murder charges after authorities said he trapped people inside a trailer that he then setting it on fire.

The incident started on Friday, Nov 26. Deputies said that at approximately 2:21 a.m. they responded to a report of a violation of a court order. They then received a second call that a man was "trying to burn down the trailer they were occupying."

Deputies reported being able to smell a strong odor of gasoline when they arrived at the scene. Deputies also reported seeing burn patterns near the front doorsteps of the home.

Two occupants were heard moving inside the trailer. Authorities said the occupants were able to extinguish the fire that the suspect set but were trapped inside as the suspect locked the home from the outside. Deputies were able to get everyone out safely. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect, identified as a 31-year-old male, fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was located and arrested on Sunday, Nov. 28. He was then booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on a No-Bail hold. In addition to attempted murder, the suspect faces charges of arson and stalking.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy N . Hospodar with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.