Two women accused of running a brothel in Desert Hot Springs

Two women are out on bail after being arrested on suspicion of prostitution-related crimes in Desert Hot Springs.

The arrest happened after the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) served a search warrant at the 13000 block of Palm Drive regarding a sex trafficking investigation, the Sheriff's Department announced on Tuesday.

One of the two women, identified as a 55-year-old from Upland, was arrested for pimping, pandering, maintaining a brothel and solicitation of prostitution.

The second woman, identified as a 61-year-old, was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and maintaining a brothel.

The two women were transported to the John J Benoit Detention Center in Indio, but were released after posting bail hours later, jail records show. Both are scheduled to appear in court in February 2022.

During this investigation, no victims of sex trafficking were identified, the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed.

The Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force is asking anyone with additional information to contact RCAHT Task Force Investigator Aron Wolfe at (760) 836-1600 or call anonymously at (760) 341-STOP (7867) and reference incident # R213130008.